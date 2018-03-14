Las Vegas man indicted in 2016 voter fraud petition scheme

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) - 48-year-old Patrick Duffy of Las Vegas was indicted by a Clark County Grand Jury for a fraudulent voter petition scheme on Wednesday, announced Nevada Attorney General Adam Paul Laxalt.

According to a press release from Laxalt's office, Duffy allegedly falsified the signatures of individuals on petitions to qualify the Nevada Green Party for the general election ballot in 2016 and then submitted the falsified petitions for filing.

Duffy is facing 13 felony charges, including five counts of Misconduct in Signing, Filing or Altering Petition, five counts of Obtaining and Using Personal Identification Information of Another, and three counts of Perjury.

“The election process is the backbone of our democratic system,” said Attorney General Adam Laxalt. “And my office will continue to partner with the Secretary of State’s Office in order to protect the integrity of this process.”

The Nevada Secretary of State's Office invested the case after being referred by the Clark County Elections Department. Senior Deputy Attorney General Daniel Westmeyer prosecuted the case.

Duffy's next court date is March 28.