Las Vegas man gets prison time after pleading guilty to child pornography

Justice Department Reporters Records
Posted at 4:06 PM, Jun 08, 2023
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A Las Vegas man has been sentenced to spend 10 years in prison after pleading guilty to having child pornography.

According to the Justice Department, 63-year-old Russell Hamblin pleaded guilty in November 2022.

Court documents state Hamblin was previously convicted of child pornography in January 2008. Due to that conviction, he was sentenced to prison and supervised release.

Those documents state that in April 202, U.S. Probation Officers spotted printed papers of the floor that showed nude or partially dress young girls. The Justice Department states officers seized multiple flash drives and cell phones. That's when officers said Hamblin said he had between 10 and 150 child pornography items on those devices.

In addition to a 10-year prison term, Justice Department officials said once Hamblin is released, he will be on supervised release for 15 years.

