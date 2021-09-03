Las Vegas man arrested on 93 child sex-related charges

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says a local man is facing 93 child sex-related charges.

Asher Dazan, 35-years-old, was arrested in August after police were able to get into his phone that had been locked.

Police say they found thousands of inappropriate images on his phone with a girl under 14 years of age.

According to the arrest report, Dazan was originally arrested in 2019 however police were unable to get into his phone at that time.

The alleged abuse took place between March 27, 2018 and April 7, 2019, police say.

The charges against Dazan include:

