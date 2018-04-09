Las Vegas man arrested last week for attempting to kill brother with baseball bat

A 56-year-old man was arrested last week for attempting to kill his brother with baseball bat.

According to the arrest report, the man's mother called police shortly before 7:30 p.m. April 6 to report that her two sons were fighting and they had guns and bats.

When police arrived, they discovered Fredrick Gage inside a garage, covered in blood and bleeding from the head.

Frederick was transport to St. Rose Sienna Hospital where he received 8 stitches. He was then transported to Sunrise Trauma in critical condition with a skull fracture and possible brain bleed. After he arrived at Sunrise, 28 staples were put into his head.

Gregory Gage was taken into custody.

The men's mother said that the fight began because Frederick Gage was yelling at her and it upset Gregory. The mother told police that Gregory hit Frederick several times and that she heard a crack. She also said that Gregory told his brother that he would kill him.

Gregory Gage told police that his brother had a trimming tool but declined to participate in an interview. Police retrieved a baseball bat, branch trimmer and broom handle from the kitchen of the home.

Gregory Gage was booked into the Clark County Detention Center on an attempted murder charge. Police have not been able to interview Frederick Gage.

