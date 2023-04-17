Las Vegas man arrested for sexually assaulting women in Los Angeles County

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A Las Vegas man has been arrested in Los Angeles in connection with a series of rapes that date back to 2015.

Police said the attacks happened in North Hollywood, Mid-City, Hollywood, and Woodland Hills.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, 45-year-old Matthew Werner appears to target women using social media and dating apps while using aliases to avoid being caught.

Investigators said they've identified five women who claimed Werner assaulted them within the City of Los Angeles but believe there are additional victims who haven't come forward yet.

Anyone with information is asked to contact LAPD's Operations-West Bureau, Special Assault Section at 213-473-0447.

Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can call the LA Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or report information at www.lacrimeestoppers.org.