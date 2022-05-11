Las Vegas man arrested for raping underage girl he messaged on Snapchat

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A man accused of raping an underage girl he contacted over Snapchat was apprehended by Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department detectives this week.

Police say 25-year-old George Luis Duran was located by detectives with the Sex Offender Predator Apprehension team on May 6 and arrested.

Detectives were made aware of the underage girl's sexual assault in June of 2021, when her mother filed a report.

The girl — whose age is redacted in an arrest report provided to 13 Action News — told police she met up with a man who went by "Jay" on Snapchat. She told police "Jay," since identified as Duran, gave her alcohol and Xanax before he told her to get into the back seat of his car. The girl said she fell unconscious and later awoke and walked home. Some time later, she said she woke up in her bed with no memory of what happened.

Through future conversations with "Jay" on social media, the girl told police she realized she had been sexually assaulted. Since she had no way of identifying her rapist other than his Snapchat name, the girl said she arranged to meet up with him again so that she might get his license plate number, according to the arrest report.

She was able to get the plate number after meeting up with "Jay" a second time, and gave the information to detectives when they interviewed her. Detectives also produced a photo lineup and said the girl identified Duran out of the photos they provided.

In November of 2021, investigators got a search warrant for the suspect's Snapchat account and found "hundreds of messages to different Snapchat users," according to the report.

"Most of the users identified themselves as young females between the ages of 13 and 18," the report states. "Jay sent several sexually explicit messages to multiple accounts, as well as pictures of his erect penis. Many of the recipients of his penis pictures self-identified in the message threads as underage juveniles."

In an interview with a detective after his arrest, police said Duran initially denied knowing or meeting with the girl. After he was confronted with the Snapchat records detectives had obtained, Duran "claimed the sex was consensual," according to the report.

Duran was booked into the Clark County Detention Center and held on the following charges:

