Las Vegas man arrested for paying for sex with runaway minor

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A Las Vegas man was recently arrested for paying a minor for sex.

On March 24, Las Vegas police observed a young female jaywalking near University Center and Flamingo Road.

During a conversation with the young female, she pulled several condoms from her jacket pocket. Because of this, the police officer believed she might be involved in prostitution.

The young female admitted to the police officer that she ran away to Las Vegas to make money. She told police she stayed at the OYO Hotel for a few days and then began having about at The Orleans hotel-casino.

She described meeting a man and woman who introduced her to the idea of posting an ad on the Megapersonals website, which is often used by prostitutes.

She then described one of her “dates” in detail. She told police that a man arranged for an Uber to pick her up at The Orleans and take her to his home. She said that she was paid $100 to perform oral sex on the man.

Police were able to identify the man and went to his house. They placed him under arrested and transported him to the Clark County Detention Center for an interview.

During the interview, 39-year-old George Kyle Christenson IV admitted that he paid for sex and that he knew that doing so was wrong. However, he denied knowing that the young female was actually a minor.

He was booked on the charge of sex trafficking of a victim under the age of 18.

At this time, the status of his case is unknown.