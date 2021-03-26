Las Vegas man arrested for death of woman found strangled in apartment in February

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Shaolin Duncan, 23, has been arrested in connection to the death 41-year-old Tamika Williams, who died of strangulation on Feb. 24.

Williams was found inside an apartment on West Blatiore Avenue near Sahara Avenue and Las Vegas Boulevard.

According to court documents obtained by 13 Action News, Duncan had previously been accused of beating and strangling Williams in November 2020.

At the time of that incident, Williams told police that she and Duncan were engages. She told police that Shaolin had hit her in the mouth with his cellphone and punched her with a closed fist.

Duncan was arrested in November for domestic battery.

He was arrested March 25 for the death of Williams. He made his first court appearance today. He is expected back in court on March 30.