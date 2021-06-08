Las Vegas man arrested after stabbing dog at bus stop on Las Vegas Strip

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A 35-year-old Las Vegas man is accused of stabbing another man’s dog on June 6 on the Las Vegas Strip.

It happened shortly before 2 p.m. at a bus stop near Flamingo Road and Las Vegas Boulevard.

Police say that Nathan Murrill, whom they described as homeless, stabbed another homeless man’s dog, a 16-month-old pitfall mix named Kraken.

Murrill told police that the dog attempted to attack him and that the dog was barking and snarling.

Police officers who responded to the scene said that the dog appeared friendly and did not show any signs of aggression.

Murrill was arrested and transported to Clark County Detention Center. He is facing charges of assault with a deadly weapon because the dog’s owner was also placed in harm’s way.

Kraken was treated and is recovering.

