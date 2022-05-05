Las Vegas man appears in court after assaulting federal task force officers

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — 26-year-old Isaiah Tisby appeared in court on Tuesday for allegedly assaulting two federal task force officers on two counts of assault with use of a deadly weapon according to a release from The United States Department of Justice.

Tisby is charged with two counts two counts of assault on a federal officer with use of a deadly and dangerous weapon or infliction of bodily injury, and two counts of assault on a federal officer and employee according to the release.

According to allegations in the indictment, on March 18, Tisby used a can of bear attack deterrent to assault two federal task force officers who were carrying out their official duties.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Brenda Weksler said a scheduled a jury trial is planned to begin on July 12.

If convicted, the release says Tisby may face a statutory maximum penalty of 20 years in prison for the assault on a federal officer with use of a deadly and dangerous weapon or infliction of bodily injury counts; and a statutory maximum penalty of eight years in prison for the assault on a federal officer and employee counts.

Acting U.S. Attorney Christopher Chiou for the District of Nevada and Special Agent in Charge Spencer L. Evans for the FBI made the announcement.

This case was investigated by the FBI. Assistant U.S. Attorney Allison Reese is prosecuting the case.