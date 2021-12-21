Las Vegas man accused of threatening Mormon church in Salt Lake City

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A Las Vegas man is accused of making threats against the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Salt Lake City.

Isaac Hearne, 55, was arrested two days after the church’s headquarters reported it received a threatening phone call on Dec. 13 from Hearne.

According to an arrest report, the church told police that Hearne said he was going to kill everyone in that (expletive) building.

An internal investigation revealed that the church had received previous phone calls from Hearne and police were able to connect the phone number to him.

Authorities in Las Vegas were able to track down the 55-year-old and take him into custody. Hearne's mother told police that her son had been upset that the church refused to refund money that he had previously donated.

Hearne is facing a charge of making a threat or false information about an act of terrorism.