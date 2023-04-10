Las Vegas man accused of sexually assaulting young girls, facing 27 charges

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A Las Vegas man is facing 27 charges after being accused of sexually assaulting young girls for years.

According to an arrest report, 60-year-old Dariold Dodge asked police if he could shake their hand and broke down crying saying "I did it" and "he had the devil in him."

One of the girls told police that Dodge would screw the windows shut and turn the locks to keep her inside the house against her will.

Another victim told investigators that Dodge would tie her up, beat her, and then sexually assault her while she screamed. She said she remembers "looking in the mirror and seeing extreme bruising and a severe headache". She said Dodge took her to the hospital and that she should tell the hospital staff "it was an accident".

She told police that she continued to endure the abuse because Dodge would tell her "if you don't do it, then I'll get another little girl off the street".

Later in the report, she said Dodge used his mental health as a means of evading being interviewed. She added he would try to make a run to Mexico, go to the mountains or attempt to kill himself if he found out he was being investigated.

A male witness told police that he was in his room which shared a wall with one of the girls' rooms. The report states he told police he heard Dodge walk into her room and heard the girl yell stop multiple times. He said he was afraid to come forward because Dodge had stated "if cops show up to his house, he would shoot it out with them."

According to the arrest report, Dodge told police he didn't want to go to court or to trial but "just wants to go to jail and do his time." He went on to say he "knew eventually this would come to light but he didn't understand why he did it."

Officers said Dodge didn't admit to everything he is accused of but did agree to committing some acts.

As of Monday morning, he is still behind bars at the Clark County Detention Center and is being held $100,000 bond. He's also due in court on Monday.