Las Vegas man accused of making bomb threat, stealing golf cart

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A Las Vegas man is accused of making a fake bomb threat to distract police after he was accused of stealing a golf cart.

A police report says Scott Wesolaski called 9-1-1 on Wednesday and reported a bomb threat to a Dotty's Casino.

Police went to the location and found no immediate threat.

Officers later did a record check on the number that called 9-1-1- and say it belonged to Wesolaski.

He was arrested earlier in the day and was already being held at Clark County Detention Center.

When officers questioned him he confessed to the whole thing, according to the arrest report.

He has since posted bond and is due back in court on Dec. 8.