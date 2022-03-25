Las Vegas K9 sniffs out $10.5 million in cocaine hidden among tomatoes

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas police officers found 230 pounds of cocaine hidden among a load of tomatoes on Friday morning thanks to a police K9 named Nuggetz.

At 2:30 a.m., police say they stopped a semi-truck near Interstate 15 and St. Rose Parkway after they noticed it driving erratically.

"The nervous driver had a story that didn't add up," police said.

They soon discovered there was more than produce on board, after K9 Nuggetz alerted for drugs.

Officers searched the truck and found the load of cocaine hidden among tomatoes. Police say the drugs have an estimated street value of $10.5 million.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department seized 230 pounds of cocaine with an estimated street value of $10.5 million on Friday morning after a K9 named Nuggetz sniffed out the drugs hidden among tomatoes on a semi-truck.

The driver and a passenger — identified as Nanak Singh and Chandra Prakash — were booked into jail for trafficking a controlled substance.

