Las Vegas firefighter arrested for allegedly trying to recruit undercover cop into prostitution

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A firefighter faces a felony pandering charge after police say he was working as a pimp on the Las Vegas Strip during NHL All-Star and NFL Pro Bowl weekend.

Authorities say Treyveon Denzel Evans allegedly tried to recruit a woman to work as a prostitute on Feb. 4 at Planet Hollywood hotel-casino. The woman turned out to be an undercover police officer.

An arrest report obtained by 13 Action News says police were conducting numerous undercover operations on The Strip that weekend because of a possible increase in human traffickers due to the big events drawing large crowds.

The report alleges Evans told the undercover officer she needed to make no less than $1,000 a night, and says he told her he has lived in Las Vegas his whole life and "has hookups" who would be willing to pay whatever for sexual acts.

It goes on to say Evans suggested the officer go to Los Angeles, California, with him for Super Bowl weekend because she would make a lot of money.

During an interview with police, Evans said he was not a pimp but is familiar with the lifestyle because he grew up in Vegas.

The report says he told investigators he wanted the woman to "sell her coochie and make money," wanting her to make $1,000 a night in which he would keep $500 of her earnings. He would be around while she engaged in prostitution to keep her safe if she needed it, documents show.

Evans has been with the Las Vegas Fire Department since 2020, officials confirmed. He has since been put on leave.

According to the Clark County School District, someone by the same name was employed as a bus driver from May 2016 to March 2018.

Evans is scheduled to appear in court on March 8.