Las Vegas father charged with murder after 5-month-old's fatal overdose

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A Las Vegas man has been charged with murder in his 5-month-old son’s fatal overdose, police say.

According to a police report released on Wednesday, police arrested 26-year-old Enrique Escobar after it was determined that the child was “incapable of accessing the Benadryl on his own.”

The child’s mother told police that she works while Escobar “stays at home playing video games all day.” The report also indicates Escobar would Facetime the child’s mother “asking her to calm the children because he was frustrated and could not do it.”

On April 7, firefighters, paramedics and police officers responded to a 911 call for a report of an unresponsive child, a Division of Child and Family Services report said. The 5-month-old was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

Reports indicate that police were primarily concerned about “the home environment and supervision,” including that paramedics noted another child wearing a very full diaper for an extended period of time.

Detectives also reportedly found a bottle of Wal-Dryl, a generic version of Benadryl sold at Walgreens, in the home.

The Clark County coroner’s office says the cause and manner of death remained pending, despite Escobar’s arrest.

The police report noted the doctor who performed the autopsy found chemicals in the child’s body that “no infant medication would have” and that “this medication [Wal-Dryl] is never prescribed to any child under the age of 4.”

In court Wednesday, Judge Elana Lee Graham ordered Escobar to be held without bail, which is standard in murder cases.

Escobar was due in court on Tuesday.