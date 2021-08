LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A doctor and a physician's assistant are under investigation and have had their medical licenses were suspended.

The Nevada Board of Medical Examiners says Dr. Maryanne DeForest Phillips gave propofol to at least 72 patients before performing invasive procedures in their facility which wasn't licensed for that.

Overall investigators say they found 52 violations at Vida Spa located near Rainbow Boulevard and Desert Inn Road.