Las Vegas doctor being accused of accessing mass shooter's records

Joyce Lupiani
6:30 AM, Aug 22, 2018
12:25 PM, Aug 22, 2018

A Las Vegas doctor is facing disciplinary action for looking up records for mass shooter Stephen Paddock after 1 October.

A Las Vegas doctor is facing disciplinary action for looking up records for mass shooter Stephen Paddock after 1 October. 

The Las Vegas Review-Journal is reporting that Dr. Ivan Goldsmith, who is a weight-loss specialist, is accused of using the state's Prescription Monitoring Program to look up information about Paddock. He allegedly used it several times between Oct. 2 and 3.

He is also accused of "disclosing or allowing to be disclosed to the press" Paddock's prescription information. The Review-Journal published an "exclusive" report about Paddock's prescriptions at 9 p.m. Oct. 3. The reporter who wrote the story consistently declined to reveal his source and said the source was doing it in public interest.

There will be a disciplinary hearing next month. Goldsmith is currently living in Florida. The doctor could be fined and lose his license to practice medicine.

