Las Vegas detectives track down suspect of three commercial robberies

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas police have tracked down and arrested a 56-year-old suspect who has been connected to several commercial robberies throughout the valley.

On August 17, Metro police responded to a robbery at a business located in the 3200 block of South Rainbow Boulevard. However, during this instance, the suspect fled the scene prior to police arrival.

On August 18, the same suspect committed three other commercial robberies around the valley. Detectives from the LVMPD Commercial Robbery Section were able to identify the suspect as Julio Parra.

On August 23, 2022, Parra was taken into custody in the 2200 block of Constantine Avenue after a short foot pursuit. Parra was arrested and transported to the Clark County Detention Center for multiple counts of robbery and burglary with a firearm.

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact the LVMPD Commercial Robbery Section by phone at 702-828-3591. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.