Watch
Local NewsCrime

Actions

Las Vegas detectives seek man who tried to lure a child 'as he exposed himself'

items.[0].image.alt
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department
Las Vegas Metro police detectives are trying to locate a man who they say tried to lure a child for a sexual encounter in the area of Yew Avenue and Charleston Boulevard on Friday, Jan. 7, 2022.
Las Vegas police seek man who tried to lure child
Las Vegas police seek man who tried to lure child
Posted at 4:04 PM, Jan 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-12 19:04:04-05

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Detectives are asking for the Las Vegas public's help to find a man who they say tried to "lure a child to engage in a sexual encounter as he exposed himself."

The incident happened on Friday between 3 and 4 p.m. near the intersection of Yew Avenue and Charleston Boulevard in east Las Vegas.

According to police, the victim was walking near the intersection when she was approached by the unknown male, who was driving a white sedan. She started recording the man, "who was masturbating and attempting to entice the victim to enter the vehicle," police said.

Police described the perpetrator as a "Hispanic male" between 30 and 40 years old. He was last seen wearing dark glasses, a gray sweater and tan pants. He was driving a white, four-door sedan which police said was possibly a Toyota Camry.

Anyone with information that could help police locate the man is asked to contact the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department's sexual assault section at 702-828-3421. Anonymous tips can be submitted through Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or at crimestoppersofnv.com.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH