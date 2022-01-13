Las Vegas detectives seek man who tried to lure a child 'as he exposed himself'

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Detectives are asking for the Las Vegas public's help to find a man who they say tried to "lure a child to engage in a sexual encounter as he exposed himself."

The incident happened on Friday between 3 and 4 p.m. near the intersection of Yew Avenue and Charleston Boulevard in east Las Vegas.

According to police, the victim was walking near the intersection when she was approached by the unknown male, who was driving a white sedan. She started recording the man, "who was masturbating and attempting to entice the victim to enter the vehicle," police said.

Police described the perpetrator as a "Hispanic male" between 30 and 40 years old. He was last seen wearing dark glasses, a gray sweater and tan pants. He was driving a white, four-door sedan which police said was possibly a Toyota Camry.

Anyone with information that could help police locate the man is asked to contact the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department's sexual assault section at 702-828-3421. Anonymous tips can be submitted through Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or at crimestoppersofnv.com.

