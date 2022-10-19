Detectives seek help to identify man accused of murdering woman in central Las Vegas valley

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas police are seeking public assistance in identifying a suspect involved in a murder that occurred on Jan. 1.

At approximately 2:49 p.m., on Jan. 1, LVMPD received a report of a person being battered near East Owens Avenue and Main Street. Responding officers located a woman suffering from blunt force trauma to the head, and immediately transported the woman to the University Medical Center for treatment.

On January 5, detectives were advised that the victim succumbed to her injuries.

An investigation led by the LVMPD Homicide Section indicated that the suspect walked southbound across Owens Avenue to the east side of Main Street where he was approached by the victim. The suspect then retrieved an unknown weapon from his waistband and struck the victim once in the head before walking southbound on Main Street toward Foremaster Lane.

Detectives are asking for the public’s help to identify the suspect. He is described as an unknown race male approximately 6’0” tall, 220 pounds, and believed to be in his late 30s to mid-40s.

WATCH: Detectives Seek Help to Identify Murder Suspect

Anyone who recognizes this suspect or has any information about this incident is urged to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.