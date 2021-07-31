Las Vegas brothers arrested for May attack, murder

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A pair of brothers have been arrested for murder after a stabbing in May.

Police say 22-year-old David Campbell and 17-year-old Ryan Campbell allegedly stabbed two men in an alley near North Eastern and East Owens avenues and then ran back to their mother's apartment, where they left their bloody clothes behind.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says it received a call around 2:35 a.m. on May 6. When they arrive, they found one many lying in a pool of blood. The other man was dropped off at North Vista Hospital, according to the arrest report. Both men underwent emergency surgery.

One of the men told police officers that he had been attacked by 2 unknown men. The victims were stabbed multiple times. One of the men, Francisco Pineda, died on June 27.

Security footage from the area revealed the Campbell brothers stabbing the 2 men and also kicking and punching them.

The mother of the brothers told police that her sons had gone to the store around 2 a.m. and came back about 15 minutes later. David Campbell reportedly had stab wounds to his leg and chest. The brothers then left the apartment and went to a hospital.

The brothers were arrested in Glendora, California, on May 26.

David Campbell was booked into the Clark County Detention Center on July 28. He is facing the following charges: battery, battery with a deadly weapon conspiracy to commit battery, attempted murder and open murder. He is scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 11.

It is unknown where Ryan Campbell is being held.