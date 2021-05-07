Las Vegas bartender charged with assault after teaching woman to make a cocktail

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A Las Vegas bartender has been charged with sexual assault after a woman claimed he assaulted her in his apartment.

The victim told Las Vegas police that she went to 28-year-old Scott Budd’s Apartment on April 27.

She reportedly went to Budd’s apartment because she knew that he was a “top bartender” at a local establishment and he offered to teach her how to make a cocktail called the Scooby Snack.

When she arrived, there was another person there but that person left soon after her arrival.

Budd showed her how to make the cocktail and then they began talking about their dogs.

The woman says she was feeling tired and dozed off on Budd’s couch. She claims she was fully clothed at the time. She says she woke up to the feeling of something inside of her and she believes it was Budd’s penis.

The woman says she screamed and ran from the accused’s apartment.

Budd texted her after she left, saying he was sorry and that he was “horny” and had not had sex in a while. He also claimed it was not his penis that had penetrated the woman.

The next day, a friend encouraged the woman to call the police. The woman eventually did so and turned over the dress she had been wearing and showed text messages between herself and Budd to the police.

During an interview with police, Budd’s explanation of what happened was inconsistent. He claimed that he had been giving the woman a massage and she freaked out. Police determined that there was probably cause to arrest the bartender.

A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for June 10.