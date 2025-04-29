Watch Now
Las Vegas authorities searching for suspect after shooting hosptializes one

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Authorities are investigating a shooting that has injured at least one person Tuesday morning.

It happened just after 8 a.m. in the 800 block of East Twain Avenue, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

Details are limited, but officials have confirmed a man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound was taken to a nearby hospital.

At this time, the suspect(s) are still outstanding.

This is an ongoing investigation, please avoid the area.

