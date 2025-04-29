Las Vegas authorities searching for suspect after shooting hosptializes one

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Authorities are investigating a shooting that has injured at least one person Tuesday morning.
It happened just after 8 a.m. in the 800 block of East Twain Avenue, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.
Details are limited, but officials have confirmed a man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound was taken to a nearby hospital.
At this time, the suspect(s) are still outstanding.
This is an ongoing investigation, please avoid the area.
Crime & Court on Channel 13
Video shows end of police chase through east Las Vegas
Woman 'violently ejected' from Trump Hotel Las Vegas, wrongful death suit says
Domestic dispute turns deadly after son stabs father, police say
LVMPD investigating 'suspicious' death in vacant lot near north end of the Strip
Police searching for bus assault suspect
LVMPD investigating reports of Teslas being set on fire
LVMPD says teen 'takeover' of Meadows Mall is under control
One person dead after overnight barricade in southwest Las Vegas
Police responding to barricade situation in southwest valley
FULL PRESSER: LVMPD investigating shooting death in central valley