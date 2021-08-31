Las Vegas area pastor arrested on multiple charges of lewdness with a minor

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department detectives say on Aug. 11 they arrested Fermin Rangel-Ramos, 52, for multiple warrants related to the crime of lewdness with a minor.

Rangel-Ramos was the presiding pastor over a church in the 3600 block of Vegas Drive for more than 20 years, according to authorities.

He was taken to the Clark County Detention Center.

Detectives believe there may be additional victims who have not come forward. Anyone who may have been a victim of Rangel-Ramos is urged to contact the LVMPD Sex Crimes Unit at 702-828-3421.

To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.