Kingman man arrested in Arizona for 2 separate shootings

KINGMAN, Ariz. (KTNV) — A Kingman, Arizona, man is under arrest for shooting 2 people, according to Mohave County Sheriff’s Office.

The first person was shot in the chest on March 3. Sheriff deputies discovered the victim at a resident on Potter Avenue around 9:39 p.m. The victim was transported initially to Kingman Regional Medical and then transferred by helicopter to a Las Vegas hospital in critical condition.

Deputies were able to determine that the possible shooter was 39-year-old Jason Allen Campbell.

At 2:21 a.m. March 4, the sheriff’s office received information that Campbell was at a residence on Leroy Avenue.

Detectives and deputies responded and found Campbell threatening the occupants of the residence.

During the encounter, Campbell fired once, striking a man in the arm. He then ran away.

A foot chase followed and Campbell was eventually taken into custody. He was still in possession of the gun when he was arrested. He was also found to be in possession of a “usable quantity” of methamphetamine.

The victim was transported to Kingman Regional Medical Center and was stable at last check.

Campbell was transported to the Mohave County Adult Detention Facility where he was booked for Attempted Murder, two counts of Aggravated Assault, and Possession of Dangerous Drugs, all felonies. This investigation is ongoing.

The motives for the shootings are unknown at this time.