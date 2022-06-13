Kelsey Turner, model accused of murdering California psychiatrist, appears in court

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A former Playboy model accused of murdering her boyfriend was scheduled to appear in a Las Vegas courtroom on Monday.

Kelsey Turner's arrest made national headlines in 2019. She is said to have had a relationship with Dr. Thomas Burchard, a child psychiatrist, for several years before he was killed.

Police reports show Turner and Burchard knew each other for about two years, and he had been helping pay her bills for much of that time.

Their relationship took a turn when police say Burchard traveled here to Las Vegas in March of 2019 to tell the former Playmate that he would no longer pay for her lifestyle. Investigators alleged Burchard and Turner got into an argument that escalated to murder.

Turner and her boyfriend are accused of beating the psychiatrist to death with a baseball bat, then stuffing his body into the trunk of Turner's Mercedes. Her car was found a few days later on a desert road outside of Las Vegas.

Prosecutors previously decided they would not seek the death penalty for Turner, who awaits trial.