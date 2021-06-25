Juvenile arrested after man shot, killed near Smoke Ranch, Jones Boulevard

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas police say a man was shot and killed around 3 p.m. June 24 at an apartment complex in the 2300 block of North Tucumcari Drive near Smoke Ranch Road and Jones Boulevard.

Police say that it appears that the man got into an argument with a juvenile and the juvenile shot him.

Police were able to locate the juvenile in a nearby apartment and placed him under arrest.

The victim will be identified by the coroner.

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.

MAP OF AREA