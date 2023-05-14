Watch Now
Juvenile, adult shot in Henderson 'uncooperative' with police investigation

Posted at 2:22 PM, May 14, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-14 17:22:03-04

HENDERSON (KTNV) — Officials with the City of Henderson said a juvenile and an adult were shot Saturday night.

The City of Henderson Police and Fire Departments responded to the area of Major Avenue and Boulder Highway in reference to a "shooting incident."

Police arrived at the scene around 11:20 p.m. Officers located to two males, one was a juvenile and the other an adult.

Both had an "apparent gunshot wound, and were transported to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries," police said.

According to police, the subjects are uncooperative with the ongoing investigation.

KTNV will provide more information as it becomes available.

