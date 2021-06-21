Jen Harley arrested Saturday night on battery and assault charges

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Jen Harley is in trouble in Las Vegas once again.

The ex-girlfriend of "Jersey Shore" star Ronnie Ortiz-Magro was arrested by Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department over the weekend.

Court documents show she was arrested Saturday night on charges of domestic battery and assault with a deadly weapon.

Her bail was set at $5,000 bail.

This isn't the first time she had run-ins with the law in Las Vegas.

In 2018 she was arrested for domestic battery but the charges were later dropped.

The former couple share a 3-year-old daughter.

In October 2020, Ortiz-Magro was arrested for allegedly chasing Harley with a knife and resisting arrest.