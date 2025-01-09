Watch Now
Inyo Sheriff's Office investigates bomb, shooting threat in Death Valley

There is an ongoing investigation at a ranch in Death Valley after reports of a bomb and shooting threat.
DEATH VALLEY (KTNV) — An investigation is underway after a ranch in Death Valley received bomb and shooting threats on Wednesday, according to the Inyo County Sheriff's Office.

At approximately 2:40 p.m., deputies responded to reports of a bomb and shooting threat at Furnace Creek Ranch. Deputies said the caller claim to be a relative of a former employee at the ranch.

Deputies conducted a comprehensive search of the area using explosive-detection K9s.

At this time, the sheriff's office said no threats have been identified.

This is an ongoing investigation. Information released to the public is currently limited due to the sensitive nature of the incident. This precaution is necessary to safeguard the public and ensure the safety of first responders. Public safety remains to be ICSO's highest priority

