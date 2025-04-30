Investigation underway after woman fatally shot in Henderson's Seven Hills

HENDERSON (KTNV) — An investigation into a fatal shooting is underway in Henderson on Wednesday morning.

In a statement to media, the Henderson Police Department said the shooting was reported just before 10 a.m. in the 1200 block of Imperia Drive, in the Seven Hills area.

Officers responding to the call arrived to find a woman dead and a man armed with a handgun, police stated.

"Officers attempted to communicate with the armed male for approximately 40 minutes," a department spokesperson wrote. "The male then sustained a self-inflicted gunshot wound and was immediately transported to a local area hospital in critical condition."

Henderson Police noted this incident was not an officer-involved shooting.

"As this is an open investigation, no further details will be released at this time," police wrote.