CCDC inmate found dead following altercation with cellmate, police say

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — An inmate was found unresponsive inside his cell at Clark County Detention Center on Tuesday afternoon.

An LVMPD corrections officer observed the inmate unresponsive inside his cell at approximately 2:04 p.m., according to a news release. The inmate was transported to UMC Trauma, where he was later pronounced deceased.

An investigation by the LVMPD Homicide Section revealed the victim was involved in a physical altercation with his cellmate, 30-year-old Lee Johnson. Police say the suspect was taken into custody by corrections officers and rebooked into CCDC for open murder.

The identification of the victim, as well as the cause and manner of death, will be released by the Clark County Coroner’s Office.

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.