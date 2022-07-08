LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A man is dead and another is in critical condition after they were found shot outside a recording studio in Las Vegas, police say.

Officers were dispatched to the 2300 block of Paseo Del Prado, in the area of Sahara Avenue and Rancho Drive, at 11:40 p.m. on Thursday after receiving a report that a man had been shot.

Patrol officers found both men on the ground outside the business complex, near the parking lot, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

A 23-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene. A 24-year-old man was taken to University Medical Center's trauma center in critical condition.

While the homicide investigation was still in its preliminary stages, police said the shooting appears to be the result of an argument that escalated.

The men involved were asked to leave the recording studio and take their argument outside, police said.

"This led to shots being fired and our two victims being hit," Metro stated.

The shooter was still at large on Friday morning, and police said "we do not have a good enough description to give to the public."

Anyone with information about this shooting is encouraged to contact LVMPD by emailing homicide@lvmpd.com. Anonymous tips can be made through Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.