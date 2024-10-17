Watch Now
Local NewsCrime

Actions

Homicide investigation underway after teenager dies from possible accidental shooting

Metro at Bramble Ct
KTNV
Metro at Bramble Ct
Posted
and last updated

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas Metro police are investigating a homicide after a teenager was shot in the 7100 block of West Bramble Court on Wednesday night.

Officers said they were dispatched to the scene around 7:17 p.m. on reports of a teenager suffering from a gunshot wound. When responders arrived they began immediate medical aid to the injured teenager.

The teenager was taken to an area hospital, but police said the teen later died.

Police said three other teenage juveniles were detained on the scene, including the alleged shooter.

Police said their preliminary investigation indicates that the shooting may have been accidental.

This case is now being treated as a homicide with detectives en route.

This is a developing story. More details will be released as they are made available.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH