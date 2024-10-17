Homicide investigation underway after teenager dies from possible accidental shooting

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas Metro police are investigating a homicide after a teenager was shot in the 7100 block of West Bramble Court on Wednesday night.

Officers said they were dispatched to the scene around 7:17 p.m. on reports of a teenager suffering from a gunshot wound. When responders arrived they began immediate medical aid to the injured teenager.

The teenager was taken to an area hospital, but police said the teen later died.

Police said three other teenage juveniles were detained on the scene, including the alleged shooter.

Police said their preliminary investigation indicates that the shooting may have been accidental.

This case is now being treated as a homicide with detectives en route.

This is a developing story. More details will be released as they are made available.