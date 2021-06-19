Watch
Homicide investigation underway after body found near downtown Las Vegas

Rudy Garcia, 13 Action News
Posted at 8:55 AM, Jun 19, 2021
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Police are investigating a homicide after a body was found in the middle of the road near downtown Las Vegas.

Officers responded to reports of the incident shortly before 10:30 p.m. on Gragson Avenue, near Washington Avenue and Las Vegas Boulevard.

When they arrived, police say they found a man in the roadway.

No other details were immediately available.

The man's identity and cause of death will be released by the coroner's office.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

