Homicide detectives investigating body found in desert near Sloan

SLOAN, Nev. (KTNV) — Las Vegas Metro Homicide detectives are investigating a body found in the desert on Saturday.

Around 7:21 a.m., LVMPD dispatch received a call about a deceased man found in a desert area in the 17000 block of South Las Vegas Boulevard (near Sloan Road and Interstate 15).

Responding officers said they found the man with apparent gunshot wounds. Authorities released no information on a possible suspect.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.