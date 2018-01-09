UPDATE: Man, juvenile arrested for December shooting

Nina Porciuncula, Bryce Riley
4:42 PM, Dec 9, 2017
One person is dead after a shooting at the 4000 block of Overbrook Drive, near Alexander Road and U.S. Highway 95.

UPDATE JAN. 9: 19-year-old Elijah Watson and an unidentified juvenile were arrested on Jan. 8 for the murder of Derian Contreras on Overbook Lane in December. 

UPDATE DEC. 12: The Clark County Coroner has identified 22-year-old Derian Contreras as the victim of the double shooting on Overbrook Lane.

ORIGINAL STORY: One person is dead after a shooting at the 4000 block of Overbrook Lane, near Alexander Road and U.S. Highway 95.

Las Vegas police say the shooting happened around 3:22 p.m. Saturday. Two males in their 20s were shot three times each. Both were taken to the hospital. One died after being transported.

Police are looking for a young adult Hispanic male. Witnesses say he was wearing a gray sweatshirt, jeans, and a backpack.

Right now, police are not sure about the motive behind the shooting. Officers are going through surveillance footage from neighbors to identify the suspect.

 

