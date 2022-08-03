Watch Now
Homicide detectives investigate person's death near Silverado Ranch in southeast Las Vegas

Posted at 7:56 AM, Aug 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-03 10:56:22-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV)  — Homicide detectives are investigating a death in the far southeast part of the Las Vegas valley on Wednesday morning, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department confirms.

Police responded to the 10000 block of Glassboro Court, in the area of Pyle Avenue and Bermuda Road, just after 5:30 a.m.

A watch commander initially described the circumstances as "an incident involving a deceased person."

Lt. Jason Johansson, spokesperson for the Homicide Section, was expected to give a public updated with more information about the investigation at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday.

This is a developing story.

