Homeless man, woman found shot dead behind Swap Meet

An unidentified male in his 50s and woman in her 20s were found dead behind the Swap Meet at 2901 Washington Avenue near Rancho Drive.

Police report that both had gunshot wounds but the circumstances surrounding their shooting are still unknown. However, they do not believe it is an isolated incident at this time and the shooter possibly knew the victims.

Police did confirm that both were homeless and had set up camp in the loading dock area of the Swap Meet.

The Clark County coroner will release the names and ages of the deceased after relatives have been identified.

Police expect to be on scene for several hours.