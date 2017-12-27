Homeless man, woman found shot dead behind Swap Meet

Kel Dansby
10:25 AM, Dec 27, 2017
A man and woman were shot on Dec. 27 behind the Swap Meet near Rancho Drive and Washington Avenue. Police are investigating. Breaking news.

KTNV
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

An unidentified male in his 50s and woman in her 20s were found dead behind the Swap Meet at 2901 Washington Avenue near Rancho Drive.

Police report that both had gunshot wounds but the circumstances surrounding their shooting are still unknown. However, they do not believe it is an isolated incident at this time and the shooter possibly knew the victims.

Police did confirm that both were homeless and had set up camp in the loading dock area of the Swap Meet.

The Clark County coroner will release the names and ages of the deceased after relatives have been identified. 

Police expect to be on scene for several hours. 

