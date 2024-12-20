Holiday retail theft operation results in 117 arrests in Henderson so far

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — It is a busy time of year for holiday shopping, with this season increasing theft rates across the valley.

In Henderson, the police department conducted five operations to target retail thieves. Officers said the operation started days before Thanksgiving and will continue through the holiday season.

So far, the Henderson Police Department said 117 arrests have been made, with more than $9,223 in stolen items recovered and returned to the retailers.

Included in these arrests were numerous repeat offenders, multiple offenders with active arrest warrants for other crimes, and offenders currently part of a larger, ongoing organized retail theft series.

The Henderson Police Department will continue to combat retail theft throughout the holiday season and into the new year.

Since the “Retail Theft Blitz” operations began in November of 2023, there have been a total of 13 separate operations. During the 13 blitzes, 278 arrests were made, with more than $35,072 in stolen property recovered and returned to the retailers.