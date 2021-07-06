Henderson woman facing attempted murder charges after minor crash in parking lot

HENDERSON (KTNV) — A 57-year-old Henderson woman is being charged with attempted murder after a confrontation in a Walmart parking lot near Sunset Road and U.S. 95 in February.

According to the arrest report for Patricia McDow, she was involved in a collision with another vehicle.

After the collision, McDow reportedly told the other driver that she did not have any paperwork for her vehicle. McDow then began trying to leave the scene.

Haleigh Godin, who was a passenger in the other car, went to stand in front of McDow’s vehicle while the driver, identified as Justin Hadsell, went to his vehicle to get his phone.

As he was walking towards his car, Hadsell claims he saw Godin jump on the hood of McDow’s car. He then also jumped on the hood in an effort to stop McDow.

At some point during the incident, McDow apparently drove her car over Godin.

Godin was transported to the hospital for minor injuries.

Henderson Police decided to arrest McDow after they uncovered evidence that McDow intentionally turned her vehicle around in the parking lot and drove it towards Godin, who was walking away at the time.

She also reportedly waited for Godin to get up after she was hit the first time and then struck her again and drove over her.

McDow was arrested on July 2 and booked into the Clark County Detention Center. She is scheduled to appear in court on July 15.