Henderson woman accused of sex crimes involving CNN producer, minor

A Henderson woman is being charged in connection with sex crimes involving a CNN producer.
Posted at 9:16 AM, Dec 16, 2021
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A Henderson woman is being charged in connection with sex crimes involving a CNN producer.

Police say 48-year-old Heather Carriker allegedly engaged in sexual acts with a minor and the producer.

According to court documents, the CNN producer John Griffin allegedly used messaging services to contact her and other parents of young girls.

Carriker is due in court on Dec. 22.

She faces three felony counts including lewdness by a person over 18 with a child under 14, sexual assault against a child under 14 and child abuse and neglect.

