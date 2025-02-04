Henderson police responding to barricade off Galleria Drive near Tuscany Park

HENDERSON (KTNV) — Henderson police are responding to a barricade situation in the 1000 block of Via Canale Drive in reference to a family disturbance.

Authorities are asking people to avoid the area.

Henderson police said they responded to the disturbance around 7:59 p.m. after the reporting individual said she heard a gunshot from inside the residence as she was leaving.

Henderson police said one male remains inside and is refusing to exit.

A Henderson SWAT team and negotiators are are the scene.

This is a developing situation.