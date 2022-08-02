Henderson Police respond to shooting in 700 block of Center Street

HENDERSON (KTNV) — At about 7:05 p.m. on Monday, Henderson Police were dispatched to the 700 block of Center Street in reference to a report of shots fired in the area.

A preliminary investigation determined that an unknown subject was reported to have discharged a firearm in the area and was later observed running from the scene.

No injuries were reported during this incident, and no further information on the suspect is available.

This incident is currently under investigation by Henderson Police Department.