Henderson police release more details on 2019 officer-involved shooting of mother

HENDERSON (KTNV) — Authorities say a mother who stabbed her 6-year-old son as many as 25 times before being shot and killed by police, was suffering some type of mental breakdown.

That's according to new details just revealed by Henderson police.

The deadly shooting happened in late 2019 at a Henderson apartment complex.

The boy called 9-1-1 telling operators his mother, 37-year-old Claudia Rodriquez-Mendez, was trying to kill him.

The boy survived.

Investigators say the officer's interaction with Claudia at the scene and text messages found from her mother showed concern for her well-being.