Henderson police make arrest in connection to nearly 20-year-old homicide case

HENDERSON, Nev. (KTNV) — Police have made an arrest in a Henderson homicide case nearly 21 years after the initial crime.

Ricky Lee Trader, 47, was arrested by Henderson police on a charge of open murder.

On Sept. 4, 2003, around 2:15 p.m., Henderson police and fire departments responded to the report of a dead woman in the 200 block of Gold Street.

The investigation revealed that the woman died from sharp-force trauma, and the incident was considered a homicide.

The victim was identified as 28-year-old Theresa Romano.

Through continued investigation and updated DNA testing by a recently-expanded Henderson Police Department Cold Case Unit identified Trader as a suspect in this case.

Trader was taken into custody at the Henderson Detention Center on July 22, 2024.

