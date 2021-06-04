Henderson police issue 305 citations during 'Click It or Ticket' enforcement

HENDERSON (KTNV) — The City of Henderson Police have concluded an enhanced traffic enforcement effort designed to make roadways safer through increased patrol saturations, specifically checking on seat belt use by drivers and their passengers after being contacted for other primary traffic violations.

Seat belt violations are secondary offenses in the state of Nevada.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, “the national use rate was 90.3% in 2020,” supporting that “many Americans understand the lifesaving value of the seat belt.”

Police Officers ticketed 8 motorists for not wearing their seatbelts, after being stopped for other violations during the two-week “Click It or Ticket” enhanced enforcement period that ran from May 17 through June 1.

Officers made a total of 324 traffic stops resulting in 305 violation citations and 62 warnings in lieu of a citation.

Of the 324 traffic stops, 270 drivers were cited for speeding, 7 were cited for registration and insurance violations, 1 was cited for distracted driving (operating a motor vehicle while using a cell phone), 6 were cited for a red-light violation, as well as multiple other violations.

This was the 11th Joining Forces initiative under the current grant.

Henderson Police Department received $220,000 in federal funding for the enhanced enforcement initiatives through the Nevada Department of Public Safety – Office of Traffic Safety for the 2021 Joining Forces program.