HENDERSON (KTNV) — At about 5:55 a.m. on Friday the Henderson Police Department says they responded to the 500 block of Arrowhead Trail regarding a report of shots fired in the area.

Police say a preliminary investigation determined that a person was seen firing a gun and later drove away in an unknown vehicle.

No injuries were reported during this incident.

HPD says this is an active investigation with no further details to provide at this time.