HENDERSON (KTNV) — The Henderson Police Department is asking people near Arroyo Grande Boulevard and Wigwam Parkway to avoid the area as they are on scene of a domestic disturbance.

Around 7 p.m., Henderson police said they responded to the 10 block of Desert Lane.

Police first reported that the female victim safely exited the residence, but the male suspect is refusing to exit, and may be possibly armed.

At 10 p.m. Thursday, Henderson police were able to take the suspect into custody.